Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after popping noises heard at his Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage just minutes into his rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, after loud noises that sounded like gunshots were heard. Trump is expected to survive, according to two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. He had blood on the side of his head and his ear.

Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides.

Screams from the audience rang out as the scene unfolded.

President Joe Biden, who is in Delaware for the weekend, has been briefed on the situation, according to a senior White House official.

The Biden campaign is aware of the situation and monitoring it, a senior spokesperson tells NBC News.

Politicians began posting to social media that they were praying for Trump in the minutes after the incident unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.