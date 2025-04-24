Trump's online store is selling ‘Trump 2028' merch

What to Know Barely four months into President Donald Trump's non-consecutive second term and the online store for the Trump Organization is already selling "Trump 2028" merchandise -- suggesting or, at the very least, capitalizing on the idea that Trump will run a third term.

A red, trucker-style hat, a red t-shirt and a set of two can coolers emblazoned with "Trump 2028" across the front is being sold on TrumpStore.com. (The hats for $50 each, the shirts for $36 and the can coolers for $18.)

Although the U.S. Constitution says a citizen can only be elected to two terms as president, that’s not stopping the Trump family from promoting a third campaign.

.@EricTrump rocking the new Trump 2028 hat! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/5EsCkvHORI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 24, 2025

Eric Trump shared a photo on Instagram of himself wearing the red “Trump 2028” hat.

Trump, who would turn 82 in 2028, has said he is considering how to breach the constitutional prohibition. He had previously made jokes about it before telling NBC News he’s serious and that “there are methods which you could do it.”

The 22nd Amendment was adopted after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected four times. He died at 63, before the 100th day of his fourth term, on April 12, 1945.

The 22nd Amendment reads:

"Section 1

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once. But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.

Section 2

This article shall be inoperative unless it shall have been ratified as an amendment to the Constitution by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several States within seven years from the date of its submission to the States by the Congress."