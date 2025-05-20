Donald Trump Jr. mocks Jill Biden over Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Donald Trump's eldest son is providing his take on Joe Biden's challenging health journey.

After the former president shared that he was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer, Donald Trump Jr. mocked the politician's news by questioning his wife Dr. Jill Biden's efforts to prevent the spread of his condition.

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) on May 18, the 47-year-old reshared a message from Dr. Steven Quay, who alleged that prostate cancer should be the "easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts."

In addition to resharing the unsubstantiated claim, Trump Jr. accused the former first lady — who received her doctorate in education — of being responsible for not detecting her husband's diagnosis sooner.

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer," the businessman wrote above the post, "or is this yet another coverup???"

But while Trump Jr. expressed his skepticism over the 82-year-old's diagnosis, his father had quite a different reaction to the announcement, sharing a message of support for the 46th president.

“Melania [Trump] and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” the president wrote on Truth Social May 18. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

And he wasn't the only one who offered their condolences to the Biden family.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris — who served with Biden and lost to Trump in the 2024 presidential election — and her husband Doug Emhoff shared a similar sentiment.

"Joe is a fighter," Harris wrote on X. "I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."