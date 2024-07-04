Video shows moment dog turns on stove, starting house fire

A house in Colorado caught fire after a dog jumped on the kitchen's stove and accidentally turned it on.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the incident took place around 4:45 a.m. on June 26, when crews were dispatched to a home for a reported fire.

The homeowners told authorities that the fire had started on the stove but they were able to put it out, the fire department said on a Facebook post.

One of the residents was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

But as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire, they reviewed surveillance footage from the home, which showed one of their house pets, a dog, jumping on top of the stove and accidentally turning it on.

"After looking through their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it," the department said.

Seconds after the dog left the stove, flames started coming out from under one of the boxes before smoke filled the entire kitchen.

In a statement to USA Today, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the fire damaged the home significantly and, as a result, the family was displaced.