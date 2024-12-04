Dog stolen from Philly Target belongs to mom of Eagles player Kelee Ringo

The mother of a Philadelphia Eagles player is asking for the public’s help after her dog who helped her get through her battle with breast cancer was stolen from a Philadelphia Target store in October.

Tralee Hale-Ringo, the mother of Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, told NBC10 she was with her 10-year-old Shih Tzu named Molly inside the Target store on 2701 Castor Avenue back on Monday, Oct. 28, around 9 p.m. when she had to go to the bathroom.

“I usually put her in the cart when I go and walk around the store but this particular day, we were just walking in, I was working with her, she does stay right by my heel," Hale-Ringo said. "She’s smarter than she is cute and I just got in the door and then quick had to use the restroom. Again, it’s never happened before."

When Hale-Ringo stepped out of the bathroom, her dog was gone.

"She just accidentally didn’t clear the door," she said. "I never questioned that theft would happen.”

Surveillance video released by Philadelphia Police on Dec. 3 showed four people taking Molly from the store. The dog was last seen in the area of 2800 Aramingo Avenue.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of suspects who are wanted in connection to a dog being stolen from a woman inside a Port Richmond Target.

Hale-Ringo said Molly helped her get through her battle with breast cancer. She also told NBC10 the dog was dressed in a costume at the time of the theft.

“She had on her blue and white dress. She has her nails done. She wears jewelry. She has a pink top knot dyed and a pink tail for breast cancer awareness and she has just been by my side for the past ten years,” she said.

Philadelphia Police Department Surveillance photo of Molly

Hale-Ringo said she’s unsure of the intentions of the people who took her dog but warned that Molly is older and not used to new environments.

“I’m thinking maybe somebody thought that they were saving her from an irresponsible dog owner. I hate to say it, which is not the case,” she said. “I feel as though maybe someone saw her and thought she was a spunky, 2- or 4-year-old little puppy or young dog that was going to easily adapt to a new environment or a new family, and that’s just not the case. She’s 10 years old. I’m all she knows. She sat right by my side and got me through my own personal breast cancer journey. She’s been our family dog and she’s my best friend.”

A picture of Molly

Hale-Ringo said Molly’s absence has had an impact on both her and her son, who was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It’s kind of affecting him,” she said. “I hope it’s not affecting his game. It’s affecting him at home. We just feel lost.”

Hale-Ringo is offering a $1,000 reward for the dog’s safe return.

“Please, pretty please, return my family member to me,” she said. “There’s a thousand-dollar reward for this dog. If anyone knows who these individuals are that they can call the police department and provide that information. Hopefully, that helps, just approaching Christmas. These individuals can turn her in. No questions asked. Please within the next 24, 48 hours, as soon as possible, and return my dog to me.”

If you have any information on the dog’s whereabouts, call Hale-Ringo at 773-984-6242. If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 or East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.

"I’m just relying on the city of Philadelphia, these Eagles fans. Please come through for me, for us, for our family, for Kelee Ringo," Hale-Ringo said. "And I hope that there are animal lovers in the community that please can understand my situation that I dropped the ball with having allowed her to be taken and I am embarrassed. And I just am thankful, thanking the public in advance for putting their heads together, figuring out who these individuals are."