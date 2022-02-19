Dog Found in Urine-Soaked Bags Along Railroad Track in NJ

A man walking his dog along a railroad track discovered a chihuahua trapped inside urine-soaked bags in what a New Jersey animal shelter is calling a “blatant act of animal cruelty.”

The man was walking along the tracks in Vineland on Saturday when his dog started “reacting” to the bags, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter said on its Facebook page. He saw the bag move and heard something inside, immediately picking up the bags and taking them to the shelter, the SJRAS posted.

Video posted by the shelter shows someone freeing the dog, which appeared to be trapped within three separate bags.

The video shows a green bag whose shoulder straps are tied together. Inside that bag is another bag, which someone cuts open using a pair of scissors. Inside that bag is what appears to be a small duffel bag containing the dog.

Someone then opens a zipper as the pup pops its head out. The young female dog was soaked in urine, according to the shelter.

The dog, dubbed Coco, was “visibly shaken and lucky to be alive,” the shelter said. The shelter was evaluating the dog and reported the “horrific act of cruelty” to the Vineland Police Department.

The shelter asked that anyone who recognizes Coco and may know who is responsible call the VPD at 856-691-4111.