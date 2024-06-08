Disney

Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage

Police are investigating the traffic collision in a backstage area of the Anaheim theme park.

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, of Fullerton, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and later died from her injuries on Friday, June 7, according to Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

Club 33 employees were “terribly upset” after being notified of the death of their fellow cast member, Disneyland parlance for employees. Lear, a 24-year Disneyland employee, worked in membership support services at the members-only club.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and coworkers.

“We are heartbroken,” Potrock said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Disney
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us