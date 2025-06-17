‘Didn't know it would be my last': Cheerios unexpectedly discontinues 3 flavors

Cheerios has quietly announced it was discontinuing some of its products as multiple flavors will no longer be on store shelves.

Minnesota-based General Mills confirmed to NBC Chicago that as the company has introduced "new innovations this year" — including the return of the fan-favorite Frosted Lemon Cheerios, which is making a limited-time summer comeback — the company has "discontinued a few products from our portfolio."

"Much like Frosted Lemon Cheerios, which returned by popular demand, we continue to listen to our fans as we evolve our offerings," a spokesperson for the company said.

Here's what to know:

Which Cheerios flavors are discontinued?

The list includes:

News of the discontinuations was first reported by the Cereal Queen on social media last week.

"Grab these while you can, because what’s on shelves is what’s left," she wrote.

Customer reactions

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their disappointment with the news.

"Whattttttt I loved the minis!!!!" one user commented.

"Choc PB Cheerios are great and I just finished a box! didn’t know it would maybe be my last," another user said.

"I loved the minis RIP!!" another commenter stated.

What else to know

The news comes as Cheerios announces new "Cheerios Protein" offerings, which first debuted earlier this year.

Flavors for that brand now include Cinnamon, Strawberry and Cookies and Creme.