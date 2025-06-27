Diddy and his son Justin accused of luring woman to Los Angeles where she was allegedly gang-raped

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Combs has been accused in a new lawsuit of luring a woman from Louisiana to Los Angeles, where she was allegedly gang-raped by his father and two other masked men.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims Justin Combs, 31, used his father’s celebrity status to lure the woman, only identified as “Jane Doe,” to Los Angeles with promises of a TV job in 2017. Instead, she was “held prisoner for a weekend,” given drugs and alcohol, and raped, the complaint claims.

The suit was filed against Combs, his son Justin, and the music mogul’s businesses Combs Enterprises LLC and Bad Boy Entertainment, claiming sexual assault and battery, gender violence, and negligent supervision. The lawsuit demands a jury trial and payment of damages, including for “future and past lost earnings.”

Combs’ media team denied the allegations in the suit in a statement Friday, saying: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial is winding to a close. Some nervous energy was detected in the courtroom during prosecutors' closing arguments on June 26, as Combs put his hand to his heart while acknowledging his family sitting in the front row.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court,” the statement continued.

In March or April 2017, Justin Combs allegedly contacted Jane Doe through Snapchat. The two messaged back and forth and had discussed her desire for a career in the entertainment industry, according to the complaint.

The woman sent Justin “risqué photos at Justin’s request,” the complaint said. That same day, Justin offered to fly her out to Los Angeles for the weekend. She was living in New Orleans at the time.

Justin said that the trip to Los Angeles would be helpful for her potential career and “he would get her a position with Remote TV in Atlanta through his and his father’s connections,” the complaint said.

On April 14, 2017, Jane Doe flew to Los Angeles, was picked up with a black SUV and was taken to a house Justin called “The Glass House” in Beverly Hills.

The complaint said Jane was surprised that she and Justin remained in the home talking that night and the following day, which frustrated her as she thought they’d go out.

“When asked if they were ever going to leave, Justin abruptly said ‘no,’” the filing said.

Justin ordered them liquor and marijuana, which Jane believed was laced, the complaint said. He then offered her to take various pills or poppers throughout the day, it said.

After she and Justin took the drugs, three other men arrived to the house, all wearing “masquerade masks,” the filing said.

Jane recognized one of them as Sean Combs — “due in part to his stature and mannerisms but also because Justin referred to him on at least one occasion as ‘Pops,’” the filing said. She did not recognize the other two.

She was then taken to a bedroom upstairs and told, “You better let this happen. Or else.”

Then each man took turns raping Jane as she was "drugged and incapacitated," the complaint claimed.

“The brutal gang-rape of Plaintiff continued from Saturday evening through at least midday Sunday, with the three men continuing to take their turns abusing Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said.

On Monday, she was driven back to the airport and dropped off.

Throughout the weekend and afterward Justin “held over Plaintiff’s head the possibility of a job” that never materialized, along with the photos she had sent to him on Snapchat “which he had saved and could release at his pleasure,” the complaint said.

Jane Doe suffered severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, physical injury and emotional injury and trauma from the ordeal.

The complaint accuses Sean and Justin Combs of committing sexual battery against Jane Doe, alleges Combs' businesses enabled and conspired with them to commit the battery in that Jane was lured with the hope of job, and alleges defendant Does 1 through 10 “have enabled and conspired with Combs to commit the offending sexual battery.”

The lawsuit also accuses Combs' businesses of negligent supervision in that the entities should have had knowledge of his conduct and “did nothing to stop it,” the filing said.

The suit comes as Combs' racketeering and sex trafficking trial in Manhattan is underway with closing arguments to continue Friday.

Combs has faced a slew of lawsuits in the past years — including one filed and later settled by his ex-girlfriend singer Cassie Ventura — alleging sex trafficking, abuse and coercion, all of which he has vehemently denied.

Combs’ camp hasn’t filed a response yet to the suit.

Tony Buzbee, an attorney for Jane Doe, said Friday: “We are proud of our client for having the courage to step forward and be heard. The details of the lawsuit speak for themselves. We will see that justice is done.”

