Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized With Case of Shingles

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalized after contracting shingles.

Feinstein, who is also a former San Francisco mayor, is expected to make a full recovery.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of the shingles," Feinstein said in a statement Thursday. "I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

The senator, who turns 90 in June, is the oldest member of Congress.

Feinstein announced in February she would not seek reelection in 2024.