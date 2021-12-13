Derek Chauvin to Change Not Guilty Plea on Charges of Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Floyd's civil rights, according to a court notice.

A court filing in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota indicated Chauvin will appear at 9 a.m. Wednesday to enter a new plea.

Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.

