Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have announced the arrests and charging of four people after an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old Seaside Heights woman led to the discovery of the disembodied remains of a 56-year-old man at a home in Jackson Township.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office, the charges follow the discovery of the remains of Kerry Rollason, 56, of Toms River, at a home along Toms River Road in Jackson Township on July 12, 2024.

Billhimer's office said, in a statement, officials charged Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights, with hindering apprehension, harboring a fugitive, desecration of human remains, weapon offenses and other crimes in connection with events that happened in Toms River and Jackson Township on or about July 3, 2024.

Additionally, officials said Danielle Bolstad, 42, of Barnegat, Jared Krysiak, 34, of Brick Township, and Jarred Palumbo, 36, of Manchester, were each charged with hindering apprehension and desecration of human remains, as well.

Investigating the death of Gabriella Caroleo

According to the district attorney's office, the investigation began when officers responded to a home along Ravenwood Drive in Toms River on July 5, 2024, in search of Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester Township.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Johnston, police officials said, was sought for his suspected involvement in the June 27, 2024, murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights, that happened in Manchester Township.

As officers arrived at that address, officials said they "successfully called out" those inside the property and Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo exited the home.

However, two others -- Johnston and Mascarelli -- refused to exit the property, officials said.

After some negotiation, Mascarelli exited the building and police later found Johnston dead inside the property of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police officials said.

Investigators later determined Mascarelli allowed Johnston to stay at that property, despite having knowledge of Caroleo's slaying and his suspected involvement in her death.

Also, officials said, investigators found potential evidence of a separate murder that may have occurred in the property on Ravenwood Drive on July 3, 2024.

Discovering the remains of Kerry Rollason

As detectives continued to investigate Caroleo's murder, they found evidence that a murder may have been committed at a home at the Ravenwood Drive home on or about July 3, 2024. Investigators later obtained information indicating that evidence in the Ravenwood Drive murder might be available at another property on Toms River Road in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

At the Jackson Township home, officers "discovered numerous body parts in black bags along with additional evidence connected to the murder," including a .22 caliber handgun, police officials said.

The remains, officials said, were later found to have belonged to Kerry Rollason, 56, of Toms River, New Jersey.

Police claim Rollason was the owner of the Ravenwood Drive property where all of these individuals were found together on July 5, 2024.

An autopsy determined that Rollason had been shot multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma before his body was dismembered and placed in plastic bags that were recovered in the Jackson Township property.

“The crimes committed against Mr. Rollason are unsettling and disturbing," Billhimer said in a statement. "I am thankful for the law enforcement professionals that worked diligently to uncover these depraved and soulless crimes."

Police believe Johnston was responsible for Rollason's death and they believe the gun that they claim was recovered along with Rollason's remains belonged to Mascarelli.

Also, law enforcement officials claim Mascarelli, Bolstad, and Krysiak assisted Johnston with dismembering Rollason and Mascarelli, Bolstad, Krysiak, and Palumbo all assisted Johnston in disposing of the man's body.

Three individuals -- Mascarelli, Bolstad and Palumbo -- have been arrested and are in police custody.

However, Krysiak has not yet been apprehended and, officials said, he should be considered a fugitive from justice.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information on these crimes to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2476, or Detective James Carey of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.