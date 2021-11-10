Paul Gosar

Democrats Move to Censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Over Violent Anime Video

Gosar on Sunday evening shared an altered video on his official social media channels

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., questions Gregory Acting U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan, during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on actions taken on June 1, 2020 at Lafayette Square, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Bill Clark/Pool via AP

A group of House Democrats said Wednesday they plan to introduce a motion censuring Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for posting an edited, animated video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden.

Rep. Jackie Speier, co-chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, and nine other lawmakers issued a joint statement announcing their plans to file the measure on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gosar on Sunday evening shared an altered video on his official social media channels in which he and other Republican lawmakers are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series "Attack on Titan." 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Paul GosarJoe BidenAlexandria Ocasio-CortezJackie Speier
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us