Delta flight returns to Boston due to ‘smoky odor' detected in cabin after takeoff

A Delta flight that had just taken off from Boston Logan International Airport had to quickly return after a “smoky odor” was detected in the cabin shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

The plane landed safely on Sunday morning and none of the 92 people on board were injured, Delta said.

Delta Flight 1398 was en route to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in an Airbus A220, according to the airline.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The flight had to turn around after the crew reported fumes in both the flight deck and the cabin, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane returned to Boston at about 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

The airline said an emergency was declared in order to get priority from air traffic control.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Delta said it is “working to get passengers on their journey as quickly and safely as possible.”

The FAA is investigating the matter.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: