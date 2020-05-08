Adele’s Former Trainer Speaks Out Over ‘Fat-Phobic Accusations’ Over Her Weight Loss

Adele's former trainer is speaking out about "fat-phobic accusations" after the singer showed off her weight loss in a photo celebrating her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

Pete Geracimo, who said he used to train the "Hello" singer in London, called the "negative commentary" questioning why Adele decided to lose weight "disheartening."

"She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!" Geracimo wrote on Instagram.

The singer hasn't commented on her weight loss and the stir it has created. Many fans left comments telling her she looked fantastic, while others questioned why the singer felt she needed to lose weight.

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny," Geracimo said. "It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery."

Adele has a son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Geracimo said helped Adele get ready for a 13-month tour to support her album "25," which was released in November 2015. That's when he said Adele started to make some changes.

"In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet," he said. "The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

He said he "could not be prouder or happier" to see Adele smiling and achieving her goals.

"She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life," he said. "She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved."

