Video captures deer bodysurfing on California beach

A group of elementary school students on a field trip got a surprise show from a deer at a California beach.
NBC affiliate KSBW reports the third-grade students were at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos when they witnessed a deer bodysurfing at the beach.
One the parents chaperoning the trip, Mrs. Martinez, pulled out her phone to record the frolicking deer.
A teacher told KSBW that the deer came out of the forest, caught a wave, wiped out, then came back up and tried catching another wave but changed its mind.
The deer eventually returned to the forest.
