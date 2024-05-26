Death investigation in Conn. believed to be connected to crime spree in Mass.

Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate a death in Deep River and the incident is believed to be connected to other crimes in Massachusetts.

Troopers responded to a location in Deep River on Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Once at the location, troopers found a body. The person's identity has not been released.

The death in Deep River is believed to be connected to multiple stabbings in Massachusetts. NBC10 Boston has multiple law enforcement sources connecting the two cases.

Police in Braintree, Mass. said a man entered the AMC Braintree 10 around 6 p.m. Saturday, walked past the ticket counter, went into one of the theaters without paying and stabbed four young girls in an unprovoked attack. The girls, who range in age from ages 9 to 17, were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After the stabbing, the man reportedly ran out of the theater and drove away in an SUV. Video surveillance of the man's vehicle captured the license plate and helped officers look for it.

According to authorities, the man was then involved in another stabbing at a McDonald's at a Park and Ride in Plymouth, Mass. shortly after. A 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police later found the man's vehicle in Sandwich, Mass. When troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the man allegedly failed to stop.

Authorities said the man led troopers on a car chase and it ended in a fiery crash. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police have not released the suspect's identity.