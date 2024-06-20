Death investigation at a Connecticut home sparks surprise from neighbors

State police are still trying to figure out what happened at a home in Voluntown where two people were found dead on Wednesday.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place for much of the day.

State police were scanning the scene and looking for clues in Voluntown on Wednesday after they found two people dead in a home.

The large police presence drew the attention of nearby neighbors.

“When you hear a siren, it’s like you’re calling all your neighbors and friends because it’s very quiet and we know each other,” Shannon Ozkan, of Griswold, said.

Troopers say it started with a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway and then used a public address system to see if anyone else was home.

That’s because the 911 call came from a woman inside who said “sorry” right before the call was disconnected.

Neighbors said they heard it all.

“They were just saying ‘Please come to the door. Please just answer the phone so we know that you’re OK. We just want your side of the story,’” Anne Venturini, of Voluntown, said.

State police then deployed a drone after not getting a response and that’s when they realized a woman had died in the stairwell.

Troopers have not released the name of the man and the woman or the relationship between them.

“When you hear about two people found dead, it’s very, very devastating,” Ozkan said.

State police also have not said how the two people died, but said there is no threat to the public. Neighbors were relieved at the news.

“I’m glad that the state police were able to handle everything and get somewhat of the situation sorted out and get what they needed to get done,” Ozkan said.

State police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.