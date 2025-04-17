Crime and Courts

Here's a list of deadly shootings on U.S. college campuses since 1966

From the 1966 Texas clock tower shooting to the deadly incident at FSU, here's a look at other shootings on U.S. college campuses in recent decades.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest shooting on a college campus in the U.S. unfolded Thursday at Florida State University.

Frightened students, faculty and parents there for a tour took cover and waited in classrooms, offices and dorms across the campus after the university in Tallahassee issued an active shooter alert midday near the student union.

Students and parents inside the student union said they hid in a bowling alley and crammed into a freight elevator after hearing gunshots outside the building. The extent of injuries and details about the suspect or how the shooting unfolded were not immediately released Thursday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The university's main library was the site of another shooting in 2014, when a 31-year-old gunman wounded three people before he was shot and killed by police.

FSU shooting coverage:

Shootings 6 hours ago

Live updates: 2 dead, 5 injured, suspect in custody after Florida State University shooting

Florida State University 1 hour ago

‘A surreal moment': Students describe panic and fear during Florida State shooting

Florida State University 6 hours ago

At least 6 hospitalized, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil shared information about the shooting suspect in a press conference on Thursday.

Here is a look at other deadly shootings on U.S. college campuses in recent decades:

Michigan State University: February 2023, 3 dead

A 43-year-old gunman fired inside an academic building and the student union, killing three students and injuring five others. He later killed himself miles away from the campus in East Lansing while being confronted by police.

Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
File Photo: Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas: December 2023, 3 dead

A 67-year-old former business professor, whose applications to teach at UNLV had been rejected, opened fire in the building housing the university's business school, killing three professors and badly wounding a fourth. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police outside the building.

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher
AP Photo/John Locher
File Photo: A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.

University of Virginia: November 2022, 3 dead

A student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players aboard a charter bus as they returned from a field trip, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured. Two other students were also wounded on the campus. The shooter has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges and is awaiting sentencing.

University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., DSean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school on November 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Steve Helber-Pool/Getty Images
Steve Helber-Pool/Getty Images
File Photo: University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., DSean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school on November 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Northern Arizona University: October 2015, 1 dead

Just weeks into his freshman year, a student walked onto the campus in Flagstaff and opened fire. One student was killed and three others were wounded in the first deadly shooting since the university was founded in 1899. The shooter later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Northern Arizona University Shooting
AP
AP
File Photo

Umpqua Community College: October 2015, 9 dead

A 26-year-old man opened fire on his writing class, killing his instructor and eight other people at the school in rural Roseburg, Oregon. Nine more people were also wounded. The shooter then killed himself.

Oregon School Shooting
AP
AP
File Photo

University of California, Santa Barbara: May 2014, 6 dead

A 22-year-old college student frustrated over sexual rejections fatally stabbed or shot six students near the school in Isla Vista, California, and injured several others before he killed himself.

College Community Shooting
AP
AP
File Photo

Santa Monica College: June 2013, 6 dead

A deadly act of domestic violence at home turned public when a 23-year-old man left after killing his father and older brother, carjacked a woman and shot at other vehicles. He then entered the campus where he had previously been enrolled as a student and opened fire, killing four more people before he was fatally shot by police in the school's library.

170279543KD00003_SHOTS_FIRE
Getty Images
Getty Images
File Photo

Oikos University: April 2012, 7 dead

A former nursing student fatally shot seven people at the small private college in East Oakland, California. He was given seven consecutive life sentences and died in prison in 2019.

69194712
Getty Images
Getty Images
File Photo

Northern Illinois University: February 2008, 5 dead

A 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people and wounded more than 20 others at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, before killing himself.

Students gather around a makeshift memorial Friday, Feb. 15, 2008 after a campus vigil on Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
File Photo: Students gather around a makeshift memorial Friday, Feb. 15, 2008 after a campus vigil on Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb, Ill.

Virginia Tech: April 2007, 32 dead

In the deadliest shooting at a U.S. college, a 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007. More than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.

BLACKSBURG, VA - APRIL 17: Virginia State Police stand guard outside Norris Hall, where 31 people were shot and killed a day earlier on the campus of Virginia Tech, April 17, 2007 in Blacksburg, Virginia. According to police, the gunman responsible for the shootings that left a total of 33 people dead were carried out by Cho Seung-Hui, 23, a student and native of South Korea. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
File Photo: Virginia State Police stand guard outside Norris Hall, where 31 people were shot and killed a day earlier on the campus of Virginia Tech, April 17, 2007 in Blacksburg, Virginia.

University of Texas: August 1966, 13 dead

A Marine-trained sniper opened fire from atop the 27-story clock tower in the heart of the university's flagship Austin campus in one of the nation's first mass shootings. He killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others before authorities shot and killed him.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us