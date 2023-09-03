Deadly plane crash sparks wildfire in Ocean County, NJ

Officials in New Jersey are battling a wildfire that was sparked by the crash of a private plane in Lacey Township in Ocean County, New Jersey early Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sent out an alert on social media for people to avoid areas around Dover Road, from Lacey to Pinewald Keswick roads and Mule road at Pinewald Keswick Road, at about 6 a.m. in order to allow crews to deal with a fire at Miller Air Park.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Airpark Wildfire - Miller Air Park - Lacey Twp, Ocean County@njdepforestfire is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of the Miller Air Park in Lacey Twp.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ub490rTZKy — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

NBC10 has learned that the fire was likely sparked by the crash of a private plane that crashed early Sunday.

A source has told NBC4 in New York that one person has died in that crash.

The FAA said that a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed in a wooded area in Toms River, New Jersey, around 2:30 a.m. and only the pilot was on board.

The crash, a source has confirmed, occurred in a secluded area west of Miller Air Park at Lacey Road off Mule Road.

It is not known if the pilot, who has not yet been identified, issued a mayday call prior to the crash.

Officials have said as much as 20 acres of woodland in that area was set afire by the crash. Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

