Deadly New Jersey home ‘explosion' was not accidental, police believe

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have opened a criminal investigation into a devastating house fire -- which neighbors have called an explosion -- on Sunday that left two people dead and a house left as little more than a pile of debris in Washington Township.

Prosecutors in Gloucester Township have told NBC Philadelphia's Neil Fischer that the Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office is working with law enforcement officials to determine how the deadly fire may have started as the incident is now being considered a criminal investigation.

Officials also said the county's coroner's office is still working and has not yet prepared an autopsy report on the two individuals -- a man and a woman -- who were pulled from the wreckage of the home.

The identities of the two individuals found in the property have not yet been revealed by law enforcement officials.

Neighbors, and a woman who he previously dated, identified the man who lived at the home as Daniel Steele.

"It’s an emotional roller coaster. I hurt for his whole family. I hurt for her family. I hurt for myself, because Dan was one of the best people I ever met," Steele's former girlfriend, Nicole Ruiz, told NBC Philadelphia's Miguel Martinez-Valle.

Ruiz said that before Sunday's fire, Steele dropped his dog, Billy, off at her home, along with some dog food.

However, inside that food, Ruiz said, she found money.

Ruiz also said she received an email from Steele just minutes before the fire broke out.

The email, in part, read: "I am a terrible person. By the time you read this I won’t be alive. Billy loves you more than anyone I’ve ever seen. Take care of yourself. Love, me.”

Intense fire destroys Washington Township home

On Sunday, the bodies of two people were removed from scattered debris after, neighbors claimed, a home exploded near the intersection of Orion Way and Tranquility Court in Washington Township at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video that has been obtained by NBC Philadelphia shows the moments the home burst into flames and continued to burn to the ground.

Officials have said they consider the incident an "intense fire," not an explosion.

Still, neighbor Suzanne Pinto, who called 911 when the incident occurred, said she heard a blast and saw flames when the home was destroyed.

"I was terrified, absolutely terrified," Pinto told NBC Philadelphia. "Because, I never heard an explosion like that in my life and it just was, the house was, basically, burning to the ground very, very quickly."

An investigation is ongoing and officials said they are waiting for the coroner's report before sharing any new information.