NJ Woman arrested on drunken driving charges in deadly crash near MIT

A woman killed a moped driver and crashed into a police cruiser near MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lauren Mullins, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was arrested on charges of drunken and negligent driving at the scene of the crash on Friday at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Vassar Street, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office and Cambridge police.

Investigators believe Mullins was driving an SUV toward Boston on Massachusetts Avenue when she hit the moped, being driven by 73-year-old Daniel O'Neil, of Boston, from behind about 1:21 a.m., officials said. O'Neil was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mullins' SUV also hit an MIT Police cruiser ahead of her, according to the officials, who said that Cambridge police arrested her on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman was arraigned on the charges on Friday, where bail was set at $15,000 and she was ordered not to drink, do drugs or drive, and submit to random alcohol and drug screenings while staying in Massachusetts. Officials also noted that her bail was revoked on another case in Boston Municipal Court.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It wasn't immediately clear if Mullins had an attorney who could speak to the charges against her. She's due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing that was advanced because of O'Neil's death.

State and local police were still investigating the crash, officials said Wednesday.