House Expected to Pass DC Statehood Bill Friday

A historic vote is set for D.C. statehood Friday. For the first time ever, the House of Representatives is expected to pass a bill making "Washington Douglass Commonwealth" the 51st state.

The new name is a nod to abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Even though the bill has the votes in the House, it isn't expected to go anywhere in the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell already said he wouldn't bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

Republicans in Congress won’t let it pass without overcoming a few hurdles.

There were several last-minute amendments put forth by Republicans in the House. They would want D.C. and Maryland to combine to form a new state, the mayor to work with the treasury to fund changes made for a new flag and D.C. felons to return to the District.

Some of the bill's many other details include the D.C. mayor becoming governor, the Wilson Building serving as the state capitol and the District gaining two voting members in the Senate and one in the House of Representatives.

The measure, H.R. 51, calls for a new, smaller federal District encompassing the Capitol, the White House and the National Mall.

The legislation is being spearheaded by the District's nonvoting member, Eleanor Holmes Norton and other Democrats in the House.

The vote that would create the Washington Douglass Commonwealth, and give full voting rights to its residents, is expected to fall along party lines.

A growing number of Democrats spoke up in support of statehood since the House bill was introduced in January 2019. The call has grown even louder since protests over racial injustice began across the country.

National figures including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; former presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and voting activist Stacey Abrams have said that D.C. residents, especially people of color, deserve a say in Congress.

Denying statehood to Washington, DC is a racial, economic and democratic injustice. Washingtonians have waited too long to have equal participation and representation. I am proud to support #DCStatehood and @EleanorNorton’s landmark #HR51. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 25, 2020

President Donald Trump blasted statehood to the New York Post, saying the heavily blue city would just elect more Democrats in Congress.

The Office of Management and Budget recommended this week that President Donald Trump veto the bill should it reach his desk, focusing on two concerns.

The OMB also said the bill is unconstitutional because of the Twenty-Third Amendment, which allows D.C. residents to vote in presidential elections. The office said that, under the current statehood plan, a small number of people living in the new federal district would receive a disproportionately large number of electoral college votes.

The office further said that the 51st state could have undue influence over the federal government.