DC Prepares for Possible Protests If Trump Is Indicted

As the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office considers whether to indict former President Donald Trump over an alleged hush money payment to an adult film actress, authorities in Washington, D.C., are preparing for possible protests.

The Senate sergeant at arms told staff members to expect more officers near the Capitol, according to an email obtained by NBC News.

“While law enforcement is not tracking any specific, credible threats against the Capitol or state offices, there is potential for demonstration activity,” the email said. Capitol Police are “working with law enforcement partners, so you may observe a greater law enforcement presence on Capitol Hill.”

Bike rack-style metal barriers were erected outside the U.S. Capitol Monday. These racks are shorter and more easily moved than the “un-scalable” fencing installed after the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Walkways are expected to remain open for pedestrians unless conditions change, the Senate sergeant at arms said.

A criminal investigation is looking into payments made in 2016 to women who alleged they had sexual encounters with Donald Trump.

Director of D.C. Homeland Security Chris Rodriguez said Mayor Muriel Bowser was briefed over the weekend.

“We’re not really seeing an organized effort to come,” Rodriguez said. “We are going to keep in touch with our partners throughout the next several days.”

Trump told followers on his Truth Social platform that he expected to be arrested this week and encouraged supporters to rally in his defense.

He shared another message early Tuesday, calling the criminal investigation a witch hunt.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones that can stop them,” Trump said.

According to NBC News, the Manhattan DA’s office has not indicated that Trump will be indicted, and several sources familiar with the matter said not to expect developments on Tuesday.

