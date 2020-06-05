City of DC Names Street to White House After Black Lives Matter; Emblazons Name on Road

The city of Washington, D.C., is echoing a call for justice by naming a road and painting an unmissable message on a street that leads to the White House: Black lives matter.

A section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now called Black Lives Matter Plaza, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday. Earlier, the road was painted with huge yellow letters spelling out the name of the movement.

"We want to call attention today to making sure our nation is more fair and more just and that black lives and that black humanity matter in our nation," Bowser said.

A green street sign reading Black Lives Matter Plaza was affixed Friday morning to a lamp post outside St. John's church. That's where federal forces used munitions and pepper spray on Monday to clear peaceful protesters and make way for President Donald Trump to take a photo outside the iconic yellow and white building, which was damaged by a fire during protests.

Before dawn Friday, a D.C. Department of Public Works crew closed the street so painting could begin. The yellow letters stretch from curb to curb of 16th Street NW between H and K streets.

The lettering is so large that the message stretches onto two city blocks and can only be fit into a single photo frame from high above. A bright yellow D.C. flag was painted after the message.

"It's super pointed, it helps to correct from the terrible thing that happened at the church that's right there," one woman said, referring to St. John's.

The two blocks are just north of Lafayette Square, where anti-police-brutality and anti-racism protesters have chanted "Black lives matter" for a week, moved by the death of George Floyd.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser posted a video showing the completed work around 10:40 a.m., panning to show how the message points to the White House and Washington Monument.

Just after 10:30a, the mural is largely complete. Crowds are coming over to watch the progress. Mayor Bowser is set to speak from nearby St. John’s Church in the 11a hour pic.twitter.com/MJKnrFYXuu — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 5, 2020

Around 11 a.m., a city worker walked onto a lift decorated with a city flag and a pro-D.C. statehood banner. The worker attached a new street sign labeling the road Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Bowser hadn't publicly announced the move ahead of time.

District leaders are showing support for a movement decrying the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans as consequences of an inequitable, racially biased justice system.

Black Lives Matter DC asked the mayor’s office to match words with action, saying in a tweet, “This is performative and a distraction from her inaction and active counter organizing to our demands to decrease the police budget and invest in community.”

Once complete, the mural will be hard to miss. Each letter stretches from curb to curb along 16th St. pic.twitter.com/4fJJ7WpbkU — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 5, 2020

Protesters stood in the pouring rain on Thursday night in their seventh straight night of large demonstrations after Floyd was killed when a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to march in downtown D.C. in the largest demonstration yet in the capital.