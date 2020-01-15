DC Building Collapse Caught on Home Security Camera

A building under renovation collapsed in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday and a home security camera caught the whole thing.

One person was hit by falling debris and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the D.C. fire department said. All workers were accounted for.

Update building collapse Florida Ave & Staples St NE. #DCsBravest search and rescue K-9 team currently searching rubble to confirm there are no trapped victims. Building inspector requested from @dcra. pic.twitter.com/cGROWOkicR — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 15, 2020

Video from resident Andy Feliciotti shows the moment the brick facade at Florida Avenue and Staples Street NE cascaded to the sidewalk below.

Cars were passing by and two women, one using a walker, were headed away from the building and were crossing the street. When the women were about halfway across the street, the facade fell. The women can be seen looking over their shoulders and running.

Seconds after bricks and debris slammed to the ground, a D.C. fire truck marked Truck 13 pulled up to the corner.

Firefighters and a K-9 searched the building and confirmed there were no additional victims, the department said. The collapse poses no threat to the buildings nearby, according to the department.

Update building collapse Florida Ave & Staples St NE. 2 story building under demolition. 1 passerby struck by falling debris transported non life threatening injuries. All workers accounted for. Request search rescue K-9 for secondary search. pic.twitter.com/siNSvwRq8k — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 15, 2020

