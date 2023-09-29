‘It was gruesome': Daughter speaks after mother's remains found in 13-foot gator's mouth

A family is still reeling from a devastating discovery after a 13-foot alligator was spotted with human remains in its mouth in a canal in unincorporated Largo, Florida.

The remains have been identified as belonging to 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

According to officials, her body was discovered in the area of 134th Avenue North in Largo.

Peckham had two kids and was homeless at the time of the incident, WFLA reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“It’s devastating to hear that you lost a loved one like that,” Peckham's daughter, Breauna Dorris, told WFLA. “It’s a lot harder knowing that your loved one didn’t get to pass peacefully or easy, that it was gruesome, and hard, and painful on her."

Dorris added that her mother was living near where her body was found so when the news came out that human remains were spotted with an alligator, she became worried.

“All you could do was hope and pray that it wasn’t her, but it was,” she said.

How Peckham died exactly is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said

Peckham’s family is raising money for her funeral via GoFundMe and holding a public candlelight vigil at the site where her body was discovered Friday at 6 p.m.