Mexico

Dating apps tied to kidnappings of U.S. citizens in Mexico: U.S. Embassy

Jalisco is considered a “Level 3: Reconsider travel” risk, while Nayarit is considered a “Level 2: Exercise increased caution” risk.

By Karla Rendon

Close up of young woman checking social media network on smartphone on the go in the city. Mobile phone with heart emoji speech bubble message on the screen. People engaging in networking with technology. Social media addiction concept.
Getty

Dating apps have been tied to the kidnappings of some U.S. citizens in Mexico, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Mexico warn.

According to officials, U.S. citizens visiting Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Nuevo Nayarit, Nayarit, have been kidnapped by people they’ve met on dating apps. Victims and their loved ones have been extorted for large sums of money in exchange for the return of the kidnapping victims.

“Travelers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur,” the U.S. Embassy wrote in its warning.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It also advised citizens to inform relatives or friends of their plans if they plan on meeting someone.

Jalisco is considered a “Level 3: Reconsider travel” risk, while Nayarit is considered a “Level 2: Exercise increased caution” risk due to crime in both cities. Anyone who feels they are in danger can call 911 for help.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Mexico
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us