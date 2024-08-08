New dashcam video shows a wild police chase in Miami-Dade County, Florida that ended in a crash that sent a box truck onto its side and left a suspect facing charges.

The incident happened back on Aug. 1 as authorities were following a black GMC Denali pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Broward.

The video, obtained by NBC6 on Thursday, shows authorities following the truck as it made its way on Interstate 95 south in Miami-Dade, then onto the Palmetto Expressway.

The truck exits at Northwest 7th Avenue and pulls over as authorities shout instructions to the driver.

"Driver, lower all the windows! Driver!" an officer yells before the truck suddenly speeds off.

According to an arrest report, the Denali hit a white Mercedes then continued to flee on the eastbound Palmetto.

The video shows the truck speeding through traffic, narrowly missing other vehicles as it drove on the inside shoulder.

As the Denali approached the Golden Glades Interchange, it crashed into three other vehicles then went onto the wrong side of the road where it hit the box truck, causing the box truck to roll over.

The driver lost control and the truck came to a stop on the grassy shoulder of the entrance ramp of State Road 91 from Northwest 7th Avenue.

The arrest report said the driver got out of the Denali as authorities approached at gunpoint but he refused to stop.

"Let me see your f---ing hands!" an officer shouts at him in the video, before two officers take him into custody.

Authorities arrested the driver, 35-year-old Joseph Samuel Gianino, on multiple charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding causing injury, grand theft of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

The report said Gianino was already on probation for fleeing and eluding.