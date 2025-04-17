Menendez Brothers

DA's office files motion to delay Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing

The office said the court should obtain a copy of comprehensive risk assessments of the brothers before their resentencing hearings.

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion requesting a delay in the resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez – just a day before the brothers were slated to return to court.

The DA’s office said it was important for the court to obtain a copy of comprehensive risk assessments of the brothers that were completed by state prison and parole officers before a resentencing hearing takes place. The brothers were scheduled to face a judge Thursday and Friday for a possible resentencing hearing.

 Mark Geragos, the attorney for the Menendez brothers, had no comment on the matter.

It’s unclear if the motion will affect the defense’s hearings. A judge was slated to hear arguments over the suitability of Erik and Lyle for resentencing.

The two brothers have been serving time behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

LA County DA Nathan Hochman has opposed the resentencing, saying the brothers have yet to take accountability for their actions. The majority of Erik and Lyle’s relatives have shown support for a second chance for them.

