Darien

Video shows four suspects break into Darien, Conn. jewelry store: police

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Darien have opened an investigation into a reported burglary at a jewelry store on Post Road.

On Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m., police say four suspects wearing masks and gloves broke into David Harvey Jewelers on Route 1.

Released surveillance video shows the glass of the front door being broken and people entering the store:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Darien Police provided the video, saying they found scattered jewelry on the sidewalk and across the floor, and smashed display cases inside the store.

Police say a sledgehammer was used to break the glass door.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Darien Police Department says it's investigating the incident and is asking the public to contact detectives with any information related to the reported burglary.

This article tagged under:

Darien
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us