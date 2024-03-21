Darden revenue jumps as Ruth's Chris acquisition offsets shrinking same-store sales

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Scott Olsen | Getty Images

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results as the Olive Garden owner's same-store sales shrank for the first time since the pandemic.

Shares of the company fell more than 4% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $2.62 adjusted, meeting expectations
  • Revenue: $2.97 billion vs. $3.03 billion expected
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Darden reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $312.9 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $286.6 million, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the restaurant company earned $2.62 per share.

Net sales rose 6.8% to $2.97 billion.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us