Danny Masterson rape victim says he got a fair sentence: ‘Seems like justice to me'

One of the two women “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was convicted of raping told NBC News on Monday that the 30 years to life sentence the judge imposed on the actor “seemed like justice to me.”

In her first public words since Masterson was sentenced last week, the woman who was identified at the actor’s trials as Jane Doe #1 said the penalty that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo announced “was what the law required.”

“I didn’t think it was outrageous,” she said in telephone interviews. “It was nothing extra and nothing less.”

Jane Doe #1 also praised Olmedo for reminding Masterson that “you are not the victim here.”

“The judge’s words when she addressed him were amazing,” she said. “That was optional and she chose to. … I felt heard. I really felt heard by her words to him.”

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of rape earlier this year.

