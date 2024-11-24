Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes is recovering and under medical care Monday after suffering an unspecified "slight health incident" during Sunday's sermon, according to The Potter's House of Dallas.

On Sunday, Jakes, 67, was on the pulpit at the church's main campus in Southern Dallas when he experienced a medical emergency after delivering a "powerful hour-long message."

Part of the service was recorded from the live stream and posted to social media. In the video, Jakes can be heard praying after his sermon: "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let him go in peace." Immediately after, he becomes quiet, lowers the microphone, and begins to shake. People, appearing to be church elders and staff, rushed the stage to support him before the video cut off.

According to a post on the bishop's social media page, he received immediate medical attention and is in stable condition after the incident. Further details about the bishop's medical condition have not been released.

The post also thanked the community for its outpouring of love, prayers, and support.

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



The bishop's daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Toure Roberts, released a statement on Instagram early Monday morning thanking people for their prayers, concern, and support. They said he was recovering well and under medical care.

"I'm so grateful that he's already beginning to improve, and I think it's just a reminder even going into this holiday season, we need to love on the people you hold near and dear and just take the time to be grateful for all the people God's given you," said Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Jakes founded The Potter's House in 1996. The non-denominational Pentecostal megachurch has more than 30,000 members and has expanded to several campuses in North Texas.

BISHOP JAKES'S FOLLOWERS OFFER CONCERN, PRAYERS

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor has been a member of The Potter's House for more than a decade and told NBC 5 that she was notified of the bishop's medical incident moments after it occurred.

"I had a chance to sit and watch it online and [I am] heartbroken and devastated to see that," said Proctor. "I absolutely love Bishop. He has again left such an indelible mark on my life. He's changed countless lives, so we're all standing in faith for his full recovery."

Jakes, who has millions of followers on social media, is also a motivational speaker and author of several books and is well known for his contributions outside of the church. He created many programs in the community including the T.D. Jakes Foundation STEAM Academy in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks to expose students to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. He was honored in 2022 for the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

"He's invested so much into each of us and into our spiritual growth and our development and leaders. So now it's our time to do the same for him and to keep him lifted up in prayer," said Proctor.

According to The Potter's House website, Jakes advised presidents and was a featured speaker at President Obama's 2009 inauguration.

"We know there's nothing too hard for God, so the outpouring of love and prayers from DeSoto and beyond again just shows us how much he really has impacted the entire world," said Proctor.