Los Angeles DA Declines to Charge Ex-UFC Champ Chuck Liddell, Wife in Alleged Run-In

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to file criminal charges against UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck Liddell or his wife over an alleged run-in a week ago in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of LA, according to a document released Monday.

The charge evaluation worksheet notes that Liddell and his wife, Heidi, "each accused the other of being the aggressor in a minor domestic violence incident" Oct. 11.

"The wife did not have any visible injuries, while husband had a slight red mark on his cheek and a small red mark near his chest," according to the document. "Their daughter was interviewed and stated that she saw her parents pushing each other. She did not know who started the incident."

The document noted that "the case is declined for filing" and that "the investigating officer concurs."

Liddell was arrested shortly after midnight Oct. 11 and released on bail shortly after 10 a.m. that day. Through a spokesman, he released a statement that afternoon that said, "Last night the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies who responded were professional. While the information about this case will be revealed in due course, I believe it is important to convey and clarify a few facts about the situation.

"I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal. The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place.

"This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point. Please respect our privacy as I help to navigate our family through this difficult time."

Liddell filed for divorce on Friday.

Liddell, known by the nickname "The Iceman," was the UFC's light heavyweight champion from April 16, 2005-May 26, 2007. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.