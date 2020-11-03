coronavirus in connecticut

CT Reports Highest COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since June, 4.6% Positivity Rate

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-related hospitalizations have increased and are now at the highest they've been since June 3.

There are now 381 total hospitalizations, with an increase of 41 overnight.

The state's positivity rate has increased to 4.6%. The positivity rate was 3.4% on Monday.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Live Updates: Trump, Biden Pick Up Wins; Battleground Fla. Too Close to Call

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Democrats Pick Up Senate Seat in Colorado, Control at Stake

An additional 985 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 21,230 tests were performed since Monday.

Seven more COVID-related deaths have been reported.The death toll is now 4,634.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced yesterday that restaurants in the state will now have a curfew and will have to go back to 50% capacity as a part of "phase 2.1." This phase will go into effect on Friday.

Many Orange Alert level towns are working to prevent moving into the Red Alert level

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreakhospitalizations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us