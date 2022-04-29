NFL draft

Criss Angel Escapes Straightjacket to Kick Off Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The magician was suspended above the draft stage in Las Vegas

By Max Molski

The hopes of prospects weren’t the only things hanging in the balance at the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

To kick off Day 2 of the annual event, Criss Angel escaped a straightjacket while chained well above the draft stage in Las Vegas.

Seriously. Check it out for yourself:

Somehow, this isn’t the first time Angel has done the act at an NFL event. The 54-year-old magician executed a similar escape at Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears in October:

As could be expected after such a bizarre start to the night, Twitter got off plenty of jokes following Angel’s act::

Now, let’s see which teams have something up their sleeves in Rounds 2 and 3.

