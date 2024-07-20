A fire severely damages the historic First Baptist Dallas secondary chapel

Dallas Fire-Rescue worked to extinguish a 4-alarm fire in Downtown Dallas Friday evening.

Smoke from viewer videos showed black smoke billowing near First Baptist Dallas church downtown.

The structure involved is the secondary chapel of First Baptist Dallas, according to DFR.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure.

According to DFR, the fire has been knocked down and contained. The structure has largely collapsed, which has caused many void spaces with "hot spots".

The pastor of First Baptist Dallas, Dr. Robert Jeffress released a statement Friday evening saying:

"PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR CHURCH.

We have experienced a fire in the Historic Sanctuary.

To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection. He is sovereign even in the most difficult times.

'And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.' – Romans 8:28

We will keep you updated as we prepare to come together to worship."

While there is no indication that the fire will escalate, DFR is expected to maintain an extended presence on the scene to extinguish all lingering areas of fire and to maintain a safe perimeter around the unstable building.

There have been no injuries reported in association with this incident. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Ben Lovvorn is Executive Pastor and said the fire was contained in their historic sanctuary. He was on scene and spoke to NBC Dallas after firefighters contained the blaze.

“We also know that the church is not comprised of brick and mortar and buildings, the church is the people. And the people serve under the lordship of Jesus Christ. So, First Baptist if going to stand strong and we’ll be back together worshiping again soon,” said Lovvorn.

Sunday services will be held at the Dallas Convention Center at 11 a.m. CT.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.