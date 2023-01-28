Pilot Injured After Plane Crashes After Take-Off at Brainard Airport in Conn.

One person is injured after a plane crashed shortly after take-off at Brainard Airport in Hartford on Saturday.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the single-engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport around 3:45 p.m.

The plane is described as a Lancair IV-P, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The four-passenger prop plane crashed on the turf runway, fire officials said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Firefighters said the pilot was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash and was ejected.

According to fire officials, the pilot was responsive and suffered some burns and a possible fracture. The pilot was transported to the hospital.

The airport is currently closed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.