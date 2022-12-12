Nearby Houses Evacuated as Crews Battle Large Warehouse Fire in Vernon, Conn.

Several fire departments are at the scene of a large warehouse fire in Vernon on Monday morning and nearby houses have been evacuated.

Police said the fire came in shortly before 2 a.m. and is at the corner of Brooklyn Street and Vernon Avenue.

The building that is on fire is a large warehouse. There is currently a welding shop in the building and it used to be a furniture storage facility.

Crews from multiple departments are working to put out the fire. Firefighters are fighting the flames from the outside due to the intensity.

Nearby homes have been evacuated to prevent further damage. The intensity of the heat forced the evacuations of multi-family and single-family homes across the street, police said.

The American Red Cross has opened a warming center at Rockville General Hospital for anyone affected by the fire. The warming center has water, snacks, charging outlets and additional needs for individuals and families who need support.

Eversource is reporting 121 customers without power.

According to police, the fire crews are working in extremely dangerous conditions. The cold weather is not good with water, roads are freezing and the health of crews are all concerns.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews are expected to be at the scene for hours.

Vernon Avenue is currently closed between West Main Street and Linden Place. Brooklyn Street is also closed between Vernon Avenue and Court Street.

The cause is under investigation. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Vernon police.