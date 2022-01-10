Plainfield

1 Dead After House Fire in Plainfield, Conn.

One person has died after a house fire in Plainfield on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a four family home on Sachem Drive in the Central Village section of Plainfield around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they began evacuating residents and suppressing the fire.

Once the fire was suppressed, one person was found inside and was pronounced dead. The person's identity has not been released.

The fire remains under investigation by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office, the Plainfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Plainfield Police.

