1 Injured, Up to 11 Displaced After Fire at Middletown, Conn. Condo Complex

One person is injured and up to 11 people are displaced after a fire at a condominium complex in Middletown on Saturday.

Crews from several fire departments responded to the complex on Russet Lane around 8:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large body of fire at one of the buildings.

The entire building that the fire was in was evacuated. Officials said a few people who were on the third floor were rescued by firefighters.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for what fire officials said were burn injuries. Authorities did not release details about the extent of the injury. No firefighters were injured.

At this point, investigators said 11 people are impacted, but that number could change.

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

