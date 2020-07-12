USS Bonhomme Richard

Sailors Injured After Fire Erupts on Military Ship in San Diego

Authorities were working to put out a fire of unreported cause on the USS Bonhomme Richard

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An explosion erupted as a roaring blaze was reported on a military assault ship at Naval Base San Diego Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Plumes of smoke arose from USS Bonhomme Richard as firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze on the 3400 block on Senn St. The vessel is an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego, according to Krishna Jackson of Naval Base San Diego.

The ship had undergone a regular maintenance cycle before the fire was reported, Jackson said. Crew members typically are aboard the ship on weekends, but there are fewer than there are on weekdays.

Federal firefighters requested assistance from the San Diego Fire Department at about 9 a.m. All SDFD personnel has been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m., the department said.

Several sailors are being treated for injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unclear and authorities did not say how many sailors were injured.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

