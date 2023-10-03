Southington

Pedestrian struck by tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Southington, Conn.

Interstate 84 East in Southington has reopened after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning.

Troopers were notified about a collision involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer near exit 31 around 1:45 a.m.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The eastbound side of the highway was fully closed between exits 30 and 31 for hours on Tuesday morning. It has since fully reopened.

