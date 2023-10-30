Deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closes both sides of Route 34 in Orange, Conn.

One person has died after a tractor-trailer and a vehicle collided on Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning and both sides of the road are expected to be closed for several more hours.

Emergency crews were called to Racebrook Road and Orange Center Road shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a tractor-trailer that hit a telephone pole.

While crews were heading to the scene, fire officials said there were additional calls about another vehicle involved in the crash.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 34 in Orange on Monday morning is fatal, authorities said.

According to investigators, the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Route 34 from the New Haven direction towards Derby. As tractor-trailer approached the intersection, fire officials said it collided with a vehicle.

After the crash, police said the tractor-trailer went off of the road and hit a telephone pole and a tree. The other vehicle involved in the crash continued a short distance up Orange Center Road.

Fire officials said a person that was in the vehicle that was hit by the tractor-trailer has died. The person's identity has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

At this time, Route 34 is closed in both directions between Mapledale Road and Racebrook Road. The road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Local traffic is being diverted.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.