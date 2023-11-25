2 dead after head-on crash in Wethersfield, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Two people have died after a head-on crash on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday afternoon and a section of the road remains closed.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of the Silas Deane Highway around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a two-car crash with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the two cars collided head-on.

Both drivers were transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police later said both drivers have died. Their identities have not been released.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction team has responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The Silas Deane Highway reopened a few hours later.

This marks the second serious crash on the Silas Deane Highway in one day.

A car crashed into a garbage truck in the 1100 block of the Silas Deane Highway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. One person has life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to the hospital after that crash.

