Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You should own' BlackRock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

VICI Properties: "...I'm not sure I like it because I just think it's a little too dicey...Let's have them back on, maybe we can figure out what the heck is going on, because I do think the management there is excellent."

Generac: "As long as interest rates are going to go low, or lower, that's fine with me, because the grid's awful...I think it's fine here."

Cabaletta Bio: "That's T-cell immunity, I have always felt that that is an incredible, hopeful product, so that with speculation money, I'm fine with it. I typically do not like a lot of biotechs, but that is a particular kind of therapy that I believe in, so I'm ok with it."

Regions Financial: "Just hold on to it. It's not my favorite bank, but I think it's fine."

Marathon Digital: "Just go buy the bitcoin ETF, that's what you want to do. Don't fool around, own the pure."

Portillo's: "I've lost faith in this management, they should be delivering better...That company is an overvalued company, and I just don't get how they could make it so they don't have better earnings. I mean it, they need better earnings."

Powell Industries: "It's not done. Powell is just a really good company."

BlackRock: "It's going higher. I think BlackRock is the distinguishing event, it is the great financial repository for our nation, and you should own it."

