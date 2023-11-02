Cramer's Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Realty Income: "I still think it's a buy."
Kyndryl: "I like Kyndryl...I think that Martin Schroeter is doing a pretty darn good job."
Confluent: "I wish they hadn't talked so positively at the beginning of the call...but, I will say, I don't think it was worth down 40. It's just not that bad a company."
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
SiTime: "This is a tougher one. This is one I'm going to say I need to do more on."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
U.S. & World
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com