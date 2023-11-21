Cramer's Lightning Round: Ford is a ‘wait and see situation'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BILL: "I think the service is overpriced versus what you can get from others. And I just think that therefore it's not one that I would want to recommend. I don't want you in the stock."

Ford: "I want to see the quarter, because as I said, it is a wait and see situation.'

Grab: "The company's losing to much money. We're going to take a hard pass on Grab."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

CleanSpark: "If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin. That has always been my view, and for a while, I liked it. And, then, you know, I decided the money's been made..."

Academy Sports and Outdoors: "People just regard this as a gun stock. I mean, no matter what they do. But I'm going to agree with you that the stock is just too low. I can't recommend selling a stock at six times earnings."

Intel: "Intel is doing incredibly well, so I'm not going to tell you to sell that one."

Ready Capital: "...I can't tell what's really in it, so I am therefore going to say I cannot recommend the stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com