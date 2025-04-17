Animals

Cows on the moo-ve caught on video exploring Pennsylvania town after escaping farm

One cow named Grace remained on the run for a few hours.

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A herd of cows were captured on camera on Wednesday afternoon roaming around Pennsylvania's Bucks County after escaping from a local dairy farm.

One of the co-owners of Curly Hill Farm in Doylestown, Annette Canalichio Worthington, said that they had just relocated the fencing on the farm.

Worthington explained that they believe their dairy cows got spooked by the gusty winds on Wednesday and ran through the newly placed fence that they weren't expecting to be there.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Once the cows escaped, they split up into two groups with one group exploring a nearby development and the other going into a patch of woods.

Both groups of cows were eventually rounded up and brought back to their home, but one cow named Grace remained on the run for a few hours until she was finally found.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video taken by Samantha Parent Clark and shared with NBC Philadelphia showed a herd of cows running through what looked like the edge of a parking lot.

U.S. & World

Gymnastics 8 mins ago

Rise in college gymnastics fantasy leagues captivates growing fanbase

Puerto Rico 25 mins ago

Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after Puerto Rico blackout

Another video captured a cow named Taffy looking straight into a Ring camera on a neighbor's porch.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsPennsylvaniacritter cornerBucks County
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us